Dominick Impastato elected to Jefferson Parish Council

METAIRIE – Current Kenner City Councilman Dominick Impastato has been elected Councilman for District 4 in Jefferson Parish.

Impastato pulled in 57 percent of the vote, besting fellow Republican Danny Martiny, who ended the night with 43 percent.

A graduate of Archbishop Rummel High School and Louisiana State University, Impastato was first elected to the Kenner City Council in 2014.

Impastato is a trial attorney for Frischhertz, Poulliard, Frischhertz, & Impastato, LLC, and serves on the Republican Party Parish Executive Committee.

The matchup between Impastato and Martiny became contentious early on, culminating with a campaign commercial by Impastato responding to Martiny’s attempts to tie Impastato to embattled Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni.