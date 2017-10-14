× Coast Guard: Over 300,000 gallons of oil spilled in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is responding to the report of a crude oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard and the responsible party are continuing to evaluate trajectory models to identify the potential location of any surface oil or subsea plumes.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the National Response Center at 1:30 p.m., Friday of a discharge from a damaged pipeline associated with a subsea well approximately 40 miles southeast of Venice.

The pipeline, which is operated by LLOG Exploration, has been secured.

LLOG exploration reported that the volume of oil released is estimated to be between 7,950 to 9,350 barrels (or 333,900 and 392,700 gallons). Initial flyovers identified three light sheens in the vicinity.

Two response vessels from Clean Gulf Associates and the Marine Spill Response Corporation are on scene. The Coast Guard and contract aircraft are continuing to conduct overflights of the area.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with the responsible party, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to locate and respond to any oil that reaches the surface.

Initial trajectory models calculated by the responsible party and NOAA indicate that any surface oil is expected to move in a southwesterly direction and is not expected to impact the shoreline.