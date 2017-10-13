Why you should fly to the Andouille Fest in LaPlace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAPLACE, La. - Ready, set, fly! Forget the road trip, there's a great way for aviation enthusiasts to experience the Andouille Fest in LaPlace.

On October 14 and 15, the party is near the tarmac at the Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport.

This is the second year that the airport has encouraged pilots to fly in to celebrate all things andouille.

Last year, 10 pilots made the trip, but this year, they're expecting 10 times that number!

That could be because they're sweetening the deal, or rather, spicing it up with homemade jambalaya.

A shuttle will go to and from the festival grounds, and on Saturday, a free FAA safety seminar will take place inside the airport's brand new 6,000-square-foot hangar.

