The Andouille Connection: Festival brings in travelers from all over the world

LAPLACE, La. -- The Andouille Festival is one of the biggest events of the year for St. John the Baptist Parish, and it's not just for locals!

"We're talking people from all over the world. You know it could be Latin America, Europe, Asia, wherever we can find'em we get them over here in order to experience our culture," St. John the Baptist Parish Communications Manager Jo Banner says.

Banner says London and Germany are two of the biggest markets for the festival.

"Germany is a great connection for us because ... St. John Parish is part of the German Coast," she explains. "When you hear Louisiana you always think about French or maybe even Spanish, but German is often left out of that and if you're from the River Parishes, you're often of German descent."

Whether they travel from London or LaPlace, Berlin or Belle Chasse, the biggest challenge for newbies is figuring out how to pronounce andouille.