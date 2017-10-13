That’s no teeny-weeny! That’s an andouille sausage from the Andouille Capital of the World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LaPlace, La - Where is sausage is always smokin'?

Just follow your nose and your stomach to LaPlace, Louisiana.

The sausage here is seasoned with special spices and a recipe that keeps customers ordering it from around the world.

That's the way they make it in the heart, soul and stomach of LaPlace at Wayne Jacob's Smokehouse & Restaurant.

That's where WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is hungry and hanging out waiting for Andouille Festival.

If you want to find out everything you need to know about the festival, just click right here.

This is year 44 for Andouille Festival. It's going on October 13, 14 and 15 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The festival includes a tent for kids with face painting, canvas painting, dance performances, talent show, drumline and live music every day of the festival.

Wayne Jacob's Smokehouse and Restaurant is exclusively providing the andouille for the festival.

The smoker-in-chief at Wayne Jacob's is a guy by the name of Jason.

Jason smokes the sausage all day and all night over a fire of oak in the back of the restaurant. He knows the andouille is always made from Boston butt.

With a history of half a century and a handful of owners, Wayne Jacob's is now in the hands of two owners.

They are Jarred Zeringue and Matt Moreland. They are the current kings of the pig since Wayne Jacob's sold the place.

They serve andouille in their gumbo and jambalaya.

And they even serve andouille chips.

Sliced thin. Fried fast. Like potato chips, but they're andouille chips.

Wayne Jacob's Smokehouse will be a hearty chunk of the menu at Andouille Festival.