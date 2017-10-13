× Oktoberfest at MOOYAH Burgers, Shakes, & Fries

Oktoberfest at MOOYAH

“The Oktoberfest [burger] is here for a limited time, and it features 100% Certified Angus Beef®, melted Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, tangy mustard and, of course, German-style kraut on a fresh potato bun.”

Local MOOYAH Restaurants:

Metairie, LA #165 4100 Veterans Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002 504-373-6328

New Orleans, LA #216 (in the Riverwalk) 500 Port of New Orleans Place Suite 238 New Orleans, LA 70130 504-324-3977

Hammond, LA #206 Southeastern Louisiana University Campus 548 Western Ave. Hammond, LA 70402 985-549-2286



