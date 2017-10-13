Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Oktoberfest at MOOYAH Burgers, Shakes, & Fries

Posted 6:10 AM, October 13, 2017, by

Oktoberfest at MOOYAH

The Oktoberfest [burger] is here for a limited time, and it features 100% Certified Angus Beef®, melted Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, tangy mustard and, of course, German-style kraut on a fresh potato bun.”

Local MOOYAH Restaurants:

  • Metairie, LA #165
    • 4100 Veterans Blvd.
    • Metairie, LA 70002
    • 504-373-6328
  • New Orleans, LA #216 (in the Riverwalk)
    • 500 Port of New Orleans Place
    • Suite 238
    • New Orleans, LA 70130
    • 504-324-3977
  • Hammond, LA #206
    • Southeastern Louisiana University Campus
    • 548 Western Ave.
    • Hammond, LA 70402
    • 985-549-2286

Click here for more information about MOOYAH’s Oktoberfest.

Click here for more information about MOOYAH Burgers, Shakes, & Fries.

 