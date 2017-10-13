× Officer shot at New Orleans East apartment complex early Friday morning

New Orleans – A police officer was shot early Friday morning at the Cindy Place apartments in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers from the NOPD, State Police, ATF and DEA were all on the scene.

Very little is known about the injured officer or the alleged shooter at this time.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison will hold a news conference at University Medical Center at 3:30 a.m. to update the media.

We will bring you that information as soon as it becomes available.