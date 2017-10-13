NOPD looking for missing 12-year-old New Orleans East girl

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl in New Orleans East.

Priscilla Elizabeth Moreci was last seen around 8:15 a.m. on October 12 when her father dropped her off at school in the 5300 block of Michoud Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

Moreci was supposed to meet her father at his work site in the 900 block of St. Philip Street after school, but she never showed up.

Moreci 5’3” tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen dressed in her school uniform.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.