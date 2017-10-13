× NOPD asks for help in hit and run case involving limo bus

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public for help to solve a hit and run crash mystery.

According to police, the incident happened on Thursday, October 12, at about 4:45 in the afternoon. They say a woman was driving a 2013 limo bus that belonged to Carey LLC. They say the other car involved was a white Jeep.

The accident happened on the Interstate 10 on-ramp near the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Calliope Street.

Police say that the limo bus was driving onto the interstate ramp when the Jeep cut into its lane, causing the driver to swerve off the roadway and onto the lower portion of the road.

The limo bus also struck a large concrete pole. Police say the woman who was driving the bus sustained traumatic facial injuries.

If you can help police find the other vehicle involved in the investigation, call the NOPD’s Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.