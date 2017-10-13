× Kappa Sigma Fraternity suspended from University of Louisiana at Monroe

MONROE– According to KNOE 8 News, The Kappa Sigma Fraternity has been suspended from operating at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The suspension follows controversial posts that appeared on social media.

Just before 5 pm Thursday afternoon, ULM released the following statement:

This afternoon the administration was made aware of inappropriate interactions conducted on a private group exchange (Group Me) identified as Kappa Sigma Pledge. An individual with access to this private site shared it with an individual who shares it publicly. The university upon receiving notice of the public posting immediately began a preliminary investigation. University Police and Student Affairs officials, as a result of their preliminary findings, have suspended the organization. Students found to be involved will be referred to the campus disciplinary process.

As president of ULM, I am angry and embarrassed that students of this institution chose to conduct themselves in this manner. I do not and will not condone such behavior or actions nor will I tolerate them. I apologize to our students and the community who have been offended by these callous and insensitive statements and actions.

You can be assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted and appropriate actions will be taken.

Nick J. Bruno, Ph.D.

President