Dorignac’s makes 70 years of making groceries! What can you get NOW for just 70 cents?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - Dorignac's is celebrating a big birthday.

The Metairie, Louisina legend of a grocery store is turning seventy.

To celebrate, Dorignac's is offering you seventy-cent specials.

To find out what you can get for that price, just click right here.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood takes a look at Dorignac's back when the store got a little bit of a facelift, the reason the place looks a lot younger than seventy.

Dorignac's opened in 1947 when Joe Dorignac, himself, opened his store in the Lower Garden District.

Back then, Dorignac's was between Magazine Street and the Mississippi River.

Even back then, Dorignac's was all about outstanding customer service. Joe Dorignac made customer service, convenience and quality the cornerstones of his corner store.

Then in 1963 came a big move. That's when Dorignac's moved to Metairie. It's still at the same location. The address is 710 Veterans Boulevard in Metairie, Louisiana. The hours are 7am to 9pm every day.

And now Dorignac's is celebrating the big 7-0. And the store celebrates with great employees and the great customers who really keep the place going strong at seventy.

Great deals at Dorignac's to celebrate seventy years in business include:

Breakfast for seventy cents in the cafe from 7-10:30am

Dorignac's Small 5-Layer Dip for $5.70

10 Piece Spicy Tenders for $7.70

Angus Pride Ribeye Steaks $7.70 per pound

Dorignac's is celebrating its big birthday with taste testings every day. From Little Debbie Snack Cakes to beer and Zapp's Potato Chips.

It's a celebration at the grocery store where every day is a day to celebrate - Dorignac's Food Center in Metairie, Louisiana.