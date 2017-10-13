Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Des Allemands woman wins Lotto jackpot

Posted 12:47 PM, October 13, 2017, by

Lotto Balls

DES ALLEMANDS, La. — One Des Allemands resident got some thrilling news after checking her Lotto numbers right after the Oct. 7 drawing.

She discovered that her ticket matched all six numbers drawn, making her the sole winner of the Louisiana Lottery $650,000 Lotto jackpot.

Winner Sylvia Rome said that she has played Lotto “since the game began” and likes to track the most frequently drawn numbers, according to a news release from the Louisiana Lottery.

“I just look at the numbers that come out the most and play those,” she explained.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 7 drawing were 01-16-18-29-32-35.

This drawing was the first time the Lotto jackpot had been hit since Aug. 9 when Covington resident Todd Tully won $525,000. It is also the second largest jackpot for the game in 2017.

Rome purchased her jackpot winning ticket at Des Allemands Cheap Smokes on Highway 90.

The store received a one-time bonus of $6,500, which is 1 percent of the prize, for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Rome received $455,000 after state and federal tax withholdings. While she did not have concrete plans for her winnings, she did note that she will certainly “enjoy the financial freedom.”

 

The manager of the store that sold the winning ticket poses with his new sign.