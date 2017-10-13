Des Allemands woman wins Lotto jackpot

DES ALLEMANDS, La. — One Des Allemands resident got some thrilling news after checking her Lotto numbers right after the Oct. 7 drawing.

She discovered that her ticket matched all six numbers drawn, making her the sole winner of the Louisiana Lottery $650,000 Lotto jackpot.

Winner Sylvia Rome said that she has played Lotto “since the game began” and likes to track the most frequently drawn numbers, according to a news release from the Louisiana Lottery.

“I just look at the numbers that come out the most and play those,” she explained.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 7 drawing were 01-16-18-29-32-35.

This drawing was the first time the Lotto jackpot had been hit since Aug. 9 when Covington resident Todd Tully won $525,000. It is also the second largest jackpot for the game in 2017.

Rome purchased her jackpot winning ticket at Des Allemands Cheap Smokes on Highway 90.

The store received a one-time bonus of $6,500, which is 1 percent of the prize, for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Rome received $455,000 after state and federal tax withholdings. While she did not have concrete plans for her winnings, she did note that she will certainly “enjoy the financial freedom.”