× Covington lawyer charged with distributing child pornography

BATON ROUGE – A Covington lawyer is behind bars after a multi-agency investigation resulted in child pornography charges.

Thirty-six-year-old Victor Loraso has been charged with three counts of distribution of sexual abuse images or videos of children under the age of 13, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Investigators with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security investigations, the Louisiana State Police, and the Covington Police Department collaborated on the arrest.

“Today’s arrest is another step forward in making our communities safer,” Landry said. “However, our work is not done. I am asking anyone with information or concerns about Victor Loraso to please contact my Cyber Crime Unit.”

If anyone in the Greater New Orleans or Baton Rouge areas has information relative to Loraso, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit at (800) 256-4506.