Cookin’ with Nino: Jamaican Pork Medallions with Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Jamaican Pork Medallions

This may be baked, grilled or sauteed.

Ingredients:

  • 8 boneless pork chops thin cut or 1 pork tenderloin cut to medallion size
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 Tablespoon dried thyme or 2 tablespoons fresh
  • 1 bottle Pickapeppa Spicy Mango Sauce
  • 2 Tablespoon soy sauce

Instructions:

Put all ingredients together and marinade overnight or for at least 2 hours.  Bake in a single layer casserole dish at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.  Or saute on medium high heat for about 5 minutes on each side or until there is no pink on the inside.

Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups diced fresh pineapple
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • Juice and zest of 1 lime
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (optional)
  • Sea salt to taste
  • 1 serrano pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped

Instructions:

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl.  Serve immediately or cover and chill until ready to use.

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.

