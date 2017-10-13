× Buku is back: Tickets for 2018 now on sale

New Orleans — BUKU is BACK. The BUKU Music + Art Project is making its return to New Orleans on March 9+10, 2018!

Starting Wednesday, October 11th at 11AM CT they’ll be releasing Tier 1 General Admission, GA Plus, VIP 21+, VIP, and TOO BUKU VIP 2-Day Passes. Travel Packages will also be available at a later time.

The 2018 lineup has not been announced yet, but has brought in big artists in the past, usually providing a mix of electronic dance, hip hop, and indie rock artists. Last year, Deadmau5, Travis Scott, Grizmatik, Run The Jewels, ZEDS DEAD, Tycho, Young Thug and ZHU were just some of the artists that performed. Some other big acts from the past include, Skrillex, Ellie Goulding, Kid Cudi, Bassnectar, The Flaming Lips, Calvin Harris, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky.

The festival, founded in 2012, takes place at Mardi Gras World. It also showcases local musicians, food vendors and other visual artists. There’s typically surprise pop-up street performers throughout the site, as well. BUKU also features lots of art, including sculptures, paintings, graffiti, and other mediums.

For more information, go to http://thebukuproject.com.