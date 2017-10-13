Beauty Tips with Dr. Burkenstock: How exercise can improve virile vitality for men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Fellas, do you feel like you're losing your game in the hunt?

As you get older, hormones can cause changes in your sexual health.

You may experience moodiness, fatigue, erectile dysfunction, decreased libido and flabbiness.

Don’t let the hands of time rob you of your romantic moments. Get your game back on and regain your virile vitality.

We all know when we exercise we feel better. That's because exercise builds neurotransmitters, things like serotonin and dopamine, which make us feel happy and balanced.

These also release some of our sexual hormones, which make us feel intact.

So get out there and exercise, and remember keeping in shape is 80 percent diet, and 20 percent exercise.

