44th Annual Andouille Festival
44th Annual Andouille Festival
“The 2017 St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Festival… features music, good times and of course great food featuring Andouille, the delectable sausage for which the festival was named. Every year thousands of people merge upon the festival grounds for fun filled weekend, highlighted by a cooking contest in which contestants prepared their recipes using andouille in three categories: gumbos, jambalayas, and miscellaneous dishes.” – andouillefestival.com
- October 13-15, 2017
- Friday, October 13: 6pm – midnight
- Saturday, October 14: 11am – midnight
- Sunday, October 15: 11am – 9pm
- St. John Community Center
- Tom Daley Park
- 2900 Highway 51
- LaPlace, LA 70068
- Tickets are $3 for Adults and $1 for Children ages 3-12
- 27 Food Vendors
- Friday, October 13
- Music
- 6:00 – 6:30pm – American Legion Opening Ceremony
- 7:00pm – 9:00pm – Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
- 7:00pm – 12:00am – DJ LG (at the Lil’ Smokies Stage)
- 9:30pm – 11:30pm – Mojeaux
- Music
- Saturday, October 14
- Andouille Gumbo Cook-Off Contest
- Music
- Noon – 2:00pm – DJ
- 2:15pm – 4:00pm – Faith Becnel and the Music Krewe
- 4:30pm – 6:30pm – Catch 22
- 6:00pm – 8:00pm – Miah and the Band (at the Lil’ Smokies Stage)
- 7:00pm – 9:00pm – Gina Brown and Anutha Level
- 8:00pm – 12:00am – DJ LG (at the Lil’ Smokies Stage)
- 9:30pm – 11:30pm – Four Unplugged
- Sunday, October 15
- Andouille Run
- Music
- 8:30am – 10:30am – Changing Times Band
- 11:30am – 1:00pm – DJ Captain Charles
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm – Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
- 4:30pm – 6:30pm – Dat Band (at the Lil’ Smokies Stage)
- 4:30pm – 6:00pm – Phat Hat
- 6:45pm – 8:30pm – Chee Weez
- Gospel Tent
- 1:00pm – Peggy Joseph
- 1:30pm – BJ Nelson & Freedom
- 2:00pm – Pastor Brian Lewis & Freedom
- 2:30pm – First Community Antioch
- 3:00pm – Victorious Life
- 3:30pm – The Gospel Inspiration of Boutte
- 4:00pm – New Orleans Gospel Soul Children
- 4:30pm – E’Dana & Divinely Destin
- 5:00pm – RJG Ministries
- 5:30 – 6:30pm – Malcolm Williams
- Second Line
- 1:00 – 2:00pm
For more information about the Andouille Festival, please visit their website.
30.071106 -90.477172