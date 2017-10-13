× 44th Annual Andouille Festival

“The 2017 St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Festival… features music, good times and of course great food featuring Andouille, the delectable sausage for which the festival was named. Every year thousands of people merge upon the festival grounds for fun filled weekend, highlighted by a cooking contest in which contestants prepared their recipes using andouille in three categories: gumbos, jambalayas, and miscellaneous dishes.” – andouillefestival.com

October 13-15, 2017 Friday, October 13: 6pm – midnight Saturday, October 14: 11am – midnight Sunday, October 15: 11am – 9pm

St. John Community Center Tom Daley Park 2900 Highway 51 LaPlace, LA 70068

Tickets are $3 for Adults and $1 for Children ages 3-12

27 Food Vendors

Friday, October 13 Music 6:00 – 6:30pm – American Legion Opening Ceremony 7:00pm – 9:00pm – Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band 7:00pm – 12:00am – DJ LG (at the Lil’ Smokies Stage) 9:30pm – 11:30pm – Mojeaux



Saturday, October 14 Andouille Gumbo Cook-Off Contest 9:00am Only Andouille & Chicken Gumbo will be judged. First prize: $300 Click here for more information about the Cook-Off. Click here to download the registration form. Music Noon – 2:00pm – DJ 2:15pm – 4:00pm – Faith Becnel and the Music Krewe 4:30pm – 6:30pm – Catch 22 6:00pm – 8:00pm – Miah and the Band (at the Lil’ Smokies Stage) 7:00pm – 9:00pm – Gina Brown and Anutha Level 8:00pm – 12:00am – DJ LG (at the Lil’ Smokies Stage) 9:30pm – 11:30pm – Four Unplugged



Sunday, October 15 Andouille Run 8:00am 5 mile run & 2 mile run/walk Click here for more information about the run. Click here to download the registration form. Music 8:30am – 10:30am – Changing Times Band 11:30am – 1:00pm – DJ Captain Charles 2:00pm – 4:00pm – Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers 4:30pm – 6:30pm – Dat Band (at the Lil’ Smokies Stage) 4:30pm – 6:00pm – Phat Hat 6:45pm – 8:30pm – Chee Weez Gospel Tent 1:00pm – Peggy Joseph 1:30pm – BJ Nelson & Freedom 2:00pm – Pastor Brian Lewis & Freedom 2:30pm – First Community Antioch 3:00pm – Victorious Life 3:30pm – The Gospel Inspiration of Boutte 4:00pm – New Orleans Gospel Soul Children 4:30pm – E’Dana & Divinely Destin 5:00pm – RJG Ministries 5:30 – 6:30pm – Malcolm Williams Second Line 1:00 – 2:00pm



For more information about the Andouille Festival, please visit their website.