Would you eat it? 3-Ingredient Pumpkin Brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

These 3-ingredient brownies were called struggle brownies by LBJ. Test Kitchen Taylor said they have the consistency of play-doh. Tamica wasn't into it either! What did we learn? Baking with Nesquick is a no-go. Lisa from Broadmoore asked us to test taste this recipe for her, she found it online, and we're sorry to say it didn't work out.

3 Ingredient Pumpkin Brownies

3 cups pumpkin puree

2 cups Chocolate Nesquick

1 1/2 cups Peanut butter

Chocolate frosting, if desired

Preheat oven to 350°F and line an 8-inch by 8-inch pan with parchment paper.

Into a large bowl, combine pumpkin puree, Nesquick, and peanut butter. Using a hand mixer, mix all ingredients together until smooth and fully combined.

Transfer batter to prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. If desired, frost.

Let cool, slice and serve.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!