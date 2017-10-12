× Uptown Peeping Tom arrested

NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of lurking in the backyard of homes Uptown has been arrested.

NOPD confirmed that David Meyer, 46, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on six counts of peeping tom and two counts of criminal trespass.

Meyer, who was caught on surveillance video lurking in the backyard of at least one Uptown house, targeted the area between October 1 and October 9, according to the NOPD.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect earlier this week: