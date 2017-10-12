× TPSO: 8-month-old baby that died in hot car was discovered at Natalbany daycare

HAMMOND, La. – The eight-month-old baby that died after being left in a hot car yesterday was found shortly after the vehicle arrived at a daycare in Natalbany.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Dawn Panepinto said the child was left in the car for about eight and a half hours on October 11.

The driver of the vehicle only realized the baby boy was still inside once they arrived at the ABC Academy daycare around 4:30 p.m.

The baby had been inside the vehicle since around 8 a.m.

The daycare was not involved in the boy’s death in any way, Panepinto said, and no one connected to the daycare has been accused of wrongdoing in relation to the case.

The incident is still under investigation.