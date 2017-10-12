Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints vs. Lions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about Sunday's Saints vs. Detroit Lions game in the Superdome at noon.

1. You can't go wrong at the QB position with Drew Brees or Matt Stafford.

Lions QB Matt Stafford has always said he models his game after Drew Brees. And, like his idol has done in the past, Stafford came up with two clutch 4th quarter touchdown passes this past Sunday vs. the Panthers. Right now Brees and Stafford rank 6th and 13th on the season in fantasy points for QBs.

2. Lions WR Golden Tate

Golden Tate is the Lions 2nd leading fantasy scorer this season with 52.8 points. He's the 16th most valuable fantasy wide receiver in the NFL.

3. Saints RB Alvin Kamara

The 3rd round pick out of Tennessee is developing even more quickly than the Saints had hoped. Kamara was named Rookie of the Week last week, beating out Texans QB DeShaun Watson and former LSU Tiger, now Jaguars star, Leonard Fournette. Before the Saints' bye, Kamara had 96 yards from scrimmage against the Dolphins: 25 rushing and 71 receiving. That was good for 25.6 fantasy points.

If you get to the Saints game early this Sunday, you can meet another Saints star who is a former Tennessee Volunteer. Robert Meacham will be at the Hall of Fame from 10-11:15 a.m. signing autographs and taking pictures. Good luck with those leagues, everyone!