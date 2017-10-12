NOPD looking for missing Uptown woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who went missing from her Soniat Street home last week.

Fifty-four-year-old Courtenay Lake left her home in the 1600 block of Soniat around 2:30 p.m. on October 2 and hasn’t been seen since, according to the NOPD.

Lake was driving a blue two-door 2005 Honda Accord car bearing Louisiana license plate #ZID627 the last time she was seen.

Lake is about 5’7” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Courtenay Lake is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.