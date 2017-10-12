× NOPD finds stolen rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside convicted felon’s Central City home

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD seized a stolen rifle, two other guns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from a convicted felon in Central City last week.

Officers served a search warrant on 33-year-old Joshua Harris’ home in the 2200 block of Josephine Street on October 7, according to the NOPD.

Harris, who was on probation at the time of the search, had a stolen Windham Model WW-15 rifle, a Century Arms Model WASR rifle, and a Lorcin Model L380 handgun inside his home.

The officers also found 474 round of ammunition for various semi-automatic weapons, 71 rifle rounds, 62 shotgun rounds, and five magazines for the rifles.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident or arrested subject is asked to contact any Sixth District detective at (504) 658-6060.