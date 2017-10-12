‘Marshall’ movie pre-screening boasts living legacies who knew the famed Supreme Court justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Thurgood Marshall became the first African American justice of the Supreme Court and was instrumental in ending legal segregation.

Thursday night's pre-screening of the film in his namesake, chronicles the life of a younger Marshall, but it's those living legacies attending the pre-release who have personal memories interacting with the man who was responsible for the landmark case Brown Versus Board of Education of Topeka.

"It mandated that public schools had to be integrated. Now that was on a federal level, but it had to be undone on a local level in Southern states, so TM was down here working with A.P. Tureaud and my husband," says civil rights activist Sybil Morial.

"Sometimes when I was older I would pick him up at the airport or I would drive him places, but I always made it a point to be in his company as much as I could as a boy and a young man when he was here," says A.P. Tureaud, Jr., the son of famed New Orleans civil rights lawyer A.P. Tureaud.

Marshall stands alongside Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Junior as one of the greatest and most important figures in the civil rights movement, a movement that some say is far from over.

"When you look at all of the amendments and all of the changes that took place through the efforts of TM, the NAACP and the legal defense fund, you can see that impact and then you can see we are right in the same discussion now and how we're really facing the same issues,” says Amistad Research Center president Dr. Kara Olidge.

Marshall died of heart failure on January 24th, 1993.

He was 84-years-old.