James Van Der Beek says male executive groped him

Women aren’t the only ones compelled to share their stories in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Actor James Van Der Beek revealed in a series of tweets that he was groped by a male executive.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star tweeted late Wednesday about Weinstein, who has been accused of raping women and harassing them. His alleged actions were detail in two explosive stories, published in the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine.

“For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective,” Van Der Beek wrote. “Also for anyone brushing off harassment as ‘boys being boys.'”

“What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal,” the actor said. “What he’s admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out.”

The 40-year-old actor then added “I’ve had my a** grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger.”

Van Der Beek joins “Everybody Hates Chris” star Terry Crews, who on Tuesday tweeted that he had been groped by a “high level Hollywood executive.”

Like Van Der Beek, Crews did not name the man he alleged molested him.

Van Der Beek ended by saying he can relate to women who have been victimized.

“I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle,” he tweeted. “There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”