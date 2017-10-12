Homes for Homecoming: Warren Easton students help rebuild in 9th Ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Seniors at Warren Easton High School Seniors are giving back during their homecoming week.

Today, the students teamed up with Habitat for Humanity. They assisted in building three houses in the 9th Ward.

"This week is homecoming, so instead of us just getting ready to do a parade and look pretty for the dances, we decided to come out," Band Director Asia Muhaimin says. "Not only are the marching units and the athletic groups out, also our king and queen of the court are out working hard putting together houses, working hard and giving back to the community."

Warren Easton's homecoming parade rolls through tomorrow and the big game is Saturday afternoon at 2:30 at Pan American Stadium in City Park.

