Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Gumball Machine

NEW ORLEANS - October means Halloween is almost here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

Do you have pompoms, hot glue, and a white t-shirt? Then you too can be a gumball machine! I took colorful pompoms and glued them in a circle on the stomach of my shirt. Then I made a small 25 cents sign to glue under it! I think this would be a great costume for a mom to be! I also work red jeans to look even more like a gumball machine. It doesn't take much to dress up for Halloween!

Does this white t-shirt look familiar? I also used it in my Waldo costume from yesterday!

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!