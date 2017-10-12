× FBI: Third person charged in attempted robbery, murder of Loomis armored truck driver

NEW ORLEANS — A third person is now facing charges in connection with the attempted armed robbery and murder of a Loomis armored truck driver in May, but it’s unclear how the third suspect is connected to the heinous crime.

The FBI New Orleans announced today that Armstead Kieffer, the father of one of the two suspects already charged for the murder, has been arrested, but the FBI did not release why.

Thirty-three-year-old James McBride, the Loomis driver, died from gunshot wounds after he was shot during a botched robbery outside Campus Federal Credit Union around 4:30 p.m. May 31 on the corner of Tulane Avenue and North Galvez Street.

Deltoine Scott and Jerome Kieffer, both 24 and of New Orleans, were charged with attempted bank robbery resulting in death, using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence that resulted in death, and making false statements to a federal agent.