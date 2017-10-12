Dorignac’s celebrates 70 years of makin’ groceries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- Dorignac's on Veterans Memorial Boulevard is celebrating a big birthday.

Opened in 1947, the grocery store is now 70 years old.

To say thank you to customers, you can get breakfast at the deli for 70 cents from 7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. until Tuesday (Oct. 17).

The grocery store is offering a slew of other deals as part of the week-long birthday party, and lots of giveaways.

So, what's the secret to their success?

"It all comes back to our motto, yeah we got that, if you want it, 9 times out of 10 we can get it," says manager Ashley Vercher. "While you're in store you're going to get that service that you aren't going to get anywhere else."

Check out Dorignac's website for more information and a list of all the prizes you could win.

29.984092 -90.152852