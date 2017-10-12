City Park is getting its very own outdoor teaching kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- City Park is about to get it's very own outdoor teaching kitchen, thanks to the eighth annual Magic in the Moonlight fundraiser.

"We think it's really important to stress health for today's youth. With the rising rates of childhood obesity we want to teach the younger generations that they can grow and cook their own food," said Julie Miller-Hart, co-chair of the Magic in the Moonlight event.

Magic in the Moonlight is in it's 8th year of raising funds to benefit City Park with a large themed dinner. In celebration of the city’s 300th anniversary, world-renowned Chef John Folse will recreate the historical banquet given by Prince de Condé in honor of King Louis XIV at Chateau de Chantilly in Chantilly, France. This four course dinner will be presented in honor of the Duke of Orléans.

For the first time ever they are incorporating the younger generations with a party within a party this Friday, which is more affordable.

"It's going to be so much fun, while one crowd has a formal sit down meal, the 45 and under crowd will enjoy a buffet with five different local restaurants and D.J Heatwave, and then at the end of the night both parties combine under the moonlight for a dance party in city park," said Francesca Lupo, committee member for the Moonlighters event.

All of the funds raised from Friday's event will go to benefit a new, 2,000 square foot teaching kitchen that will be built in the middle of the botanical garden of vegetables. School groups and organizations will be welcome to come for outings.

Tickets to the event are going fast, and are less expensive when purchased in advance.