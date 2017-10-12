Bring a canned good and get into Andouille Fest for $1 Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAPLACE, La. -- Friday is opening night and if you bring a canned good you can get into Andouille Festival for just one dollar.

"In addition to the entry, we also have one dollar rides on Friday night if you bring a canned good. Dollar concessions, you can get cotton candy and popcorn for one dollar," says Baileigh Helm with St. John the Baptist Parish.

Regular admission is three dollars for adults so it's not only a deal, you're giving back to Hurricane Harvey victims too.

"In St. John, we know all too well how it feels to be ravaged. We were ravaged five years ago by Hurricane Issac and we thought it would be a cool thing to do this year to give to our neighbors in Texas some food and to try and help as much as we can,” says Helm.

Last year parish leaders collected more than 15,000 canned goods all benefiting the local food bank. The volume was so high the collection bins broke and parish leaders are hoping to break more bins this year as we celebrate that smoky, chalky sausage packed with flavor.

"We encourage the community and state to come out for a fun filled weekend to celebrate what we cherish here, andouille," says Helm.

The 44th annual Andouille Festival is Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 13, 14 and 15) at Thomas F. Daley Park in LaPlace.

Live music, food, carnival rides and much more are on tap.

Click here for a full schedule of events.