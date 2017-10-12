Bridge City Gumbo Festival
The Bridge City Gumbo Festival is a celebration of when Governor Edwin Edwards, in 1973, declared that Bridge City is the Gumbo Capital of the World. The festival supports the Holy Guardian Angels Church.
Great Food: Gumbo, Red Beans, Jambalaya, Seafood Plates, Funnel Cakes, Hamburger, Hot Dogs and Pizza, homemade sweets to name a few.
Family Festival: large carnival rides and children’s games, in an enclosed safe environment.
FREE Gumbo Cooking contest on Saturday… Bring a gallon of your best gumbo and the list of its ingredients to the rectory before noon and a panel of judges will select the best gumbo.
- October 13-15, 2017
- Address
- Gumbo Festival Park
- 1701 Bridge City Ave.
- Westwego, LA 70094
- Admission
- $3.00
- Times
- Friday: 6pm – 11pm
- Saturday: Noon – 11pm
- Sunday: 10am – 9pm
- Carnival Rides
- Beautiful Child Contest
- Sunday: 10am
- More information can be found here.
- Gumbo Cooking Contest
- Saturday: Noon
- More information can be found here.
- Music
- Friday
- 6pm – 6:15pm: Grand Opening with the Gumbo King and Queen
- 6:30pm – 8:30pm: Quarter Note
- 8:45pm – 11pm: 90 Degrees West
- Saturday
- 12pm – 2pm: Kenny L & Black Label
- 2:30pm – 3pm: Rhythm Dance Company
- 3:15pm – 4pm: TADA! Young Artist Singers
- 4:15pm – 6:15pm: Danny Alexander
- 6:30pm – 8:30pm: After 8
- 9pm -11pm: Al Fats Jackson
- Sunday
- 11am: Swamp Pop Sunday and the Foret Bash
- Featuring:
- Ryan Foret
- Brad Sapia
- Tet Dur
- Ryan Foret, Foret Tradition, Wayne Foret, Aaron Foret, & Brandon Foret
For more information about the Bridge City Gumbo Festival, please visit their website.