Bridge City Gumbo Festival

The Bridge City Gumbo Festival is a celebration of when Governor Edwin Edwards, in 1973, declared that Bridge City is the Gumbo Capital of the World.  The festival supports the Holy Guardian Angels Church.

Great Food: Gumbo, Red Beans, Jambalaya, Seafood Plates, Funnel Cakes, Hamburger, Hot Dogs and Pizza, homemade sweets to name a few.

Family Festival: large carnival rides and children’s games, in an enclosed safe environment.

FREE Gumbo Cooking contest on Saturday… Bring a gallon of your best gumbo and the list of its ingredients to the rectory before noon and a panel of judges will select the best gumbo.

  • October 13-15, 2017
  • Address
    • Gumbo Festival Park
    • 1701 Bridge City Ave.
    • Westwego, LA 70094
  • Admission
    • $3.00
  • Times
    • Friday: 6pm – 11pm
    • Saturday: Noon – 11pm
    • Sunday: 10am – 9pm
  • Carnival Rides
    • Pay one Price Rides are $25.00 during the following times:
      • Friday: 6pm – Closing
      • Saturday: 2pm – Closing
      • Sunday: Noon – Closing
  • Beautiful Child Contest
    • Sunday: 10am
    • More information can be found here.
  • Gumbo Cooking Contest
    • Saturday: Noon
    • More information can be found here.
  • Music
    • Friday
      • 6pm – 6:15pm: Grand Opening with the Gumbo King and Queen
      • 6:30pm – 8:30pm: Quarter Note
      • 8:45pm – 11pm: 90 Degrees West
    • Saturday
      • 12pm – 2pm: Kenny L & Black Label
      • 2:30pm – 3pm: Rhythm Dance Company
      • 3:15pm – 4pm: TADA! Young Artist Singers
      • 4:15pm – 6:15pm: Danny Alexander
      • 6:30pm – 8:30pm: After 8
      • 9pm -11pm: Al Fats Jackson
    • Sunday
      • 11am: Swamp Pop Sunday and the Foret Bash
        • Featuring:
          • Ryan Foret
          • Brad Sapia
          • Tet Dur
          • Ryan Foret, Foret Tradition, Wayne Foret, Aaron Foret, & Brandon Foret

 

For more information about the Bridge City Gumbo Festival, please visit their website.

