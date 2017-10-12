× Bridge City Gumbo Festival

Bridge City Gumbo Festival

The Bridge City Gumbo Festival is a celebration of when Governor Edwin Edwards, in 1973, declared that Bridge City is the Gumbo Capital of the World. The festival supports the Holy Guardian Angels Church.

Great Food: Gumbo, Red Beans, Jambalaya, Seafood Plates, Funnel Cakes, Hamburger, Hot Dogs and Pizza, homemade sweets to name a few.

Family Festival: large carnival rides and children’s games, in an enclosed safe environment.

FREE Gumbo Cooking contest on Saturday… Bring a gallon of your best gumbo and the list of its ingredients to the rectory before noon and a panel of judges will select the best gumbo.

October 13-15, 2017

Address Gumbo Festival Park 1701 Bridge City Ave. Westwego, LA 70094

Admission $3.00

Times Friday: 6pm – 11pm Saturday: Noon – 11pm Sunday: 10am – 9pm

Carnival Rides Pay one Price Rides are $25.00 during the following times: Friday: 6pm – Closing Saturday: 2pm – Closing Sunday: Noon – Closing

Beautiful Child Contest Sunday: 10am More information can be found here.

Gumbo Cooking Contest Saturday: Noon More information can be found here.

Music Friday 6pm – 6:15pm: Grand Opening with the Gumbo King and Queen 6:30pm – 8:30pm: Quarter Note 8:45pm – 11pm: 90 Degrees West Saturday 12pm – 2pm: Kenny L & Black Label 2:30pm – 3pm: Rhythm Dance Company 3:15pm – 4pm: TADA! Young Artist Singers 4:15pm – 6:15pm: Danny Alexander 6:30pm – 8:30pm: After 8 9pm -11pm: Al Fats Jackson Sunday 11am: Swamp Pop Sunday and the Foret Bash Featuring: Ryan Foret Brad Sapia Tet Dur Ryan Foret, Foret Tradition, Wayne Foret, Aaron Foret, & Brandon Foret



For more information about the Bridge City Gumbo Festival, please visit their website.