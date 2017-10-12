WGNO Big Teasy Photo Contest – starts Friday at 9 AM!

The Big Teasy Festival is New Orleans’ first Caffeine Fest! Taste tea/coffee samples & sweet/savory bites. Shop the Artists’ Village. Tap your toes to Dixieland Jazzin’ family fun! The Big Teasy takes place Saturday, October 22 at the Jefferson Parish Performing Arts Center at 6400 Airline Dr in Metairie, LA.

WGNO is proud to partner with The Big Teasy Festival to offer five pairs of tickets in our Big Teasy Photo contest!

Simply enter a photo of yourself or someone you know enjoying your favorite caffeine fix – Coffee, Tea, or Soft Drink, etc. along with your registration information.

Five Lucky Winners selected at random from all entries will each receive a pair of tickets to the event.

For more information about The Big Teasy Festival click here for their official website.