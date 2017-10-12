Angola Prison Rodeo
- Every Sunday in October of 2016
- October 15, 2017
- October 22, 2017
- October 29, 2017
- Address
- The Louisiana State Penitentiary is located at the end of Highway 66, approximately twenty-two miles northwest of the town of St. Francisville, Louisiana (Highway 61).
- Admission: $20
- Gates open at 9am
- Rodeo begins at 2pm
- Crafts open until 5pm
Hobby Craft Tickets will only be sold when the Rodeo Tickets are sold out and will only be sold at the ticket windows. Hobby Craft Tickets are $10.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Click here for more information about the Angola Prison Rodeo.
30.955410 -91.593618