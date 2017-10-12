× 10 fraternity members turn themselves in for hazing death of LSU freshman

Baton Rouge- Ten fraternity brothers of the LSU Chapter of Phi Delta Theta have now turned themselves in for their possible roles in the hazing incident that led to the death of 18-year-old Max Gruver.

According to WBRZ, three of those fraternity brothers are from the New Orleans metro area:

Sean Pennison is from Mandeville

Elliot Eaton is from New Orleans

Zachary Castillo is from Terrytown

All ten of the fraternity brothers turned themselves in to Baton Rouge Police on Wednesday.

All ten are facing hazing charges in connection with the incident, but one fraternity brother, 19-year-old Matthew Naquin has also been charged with negligent homicide in Gruver’s death.

Investigators say that witnesses indicated that Naquin was particularly aggressive in forcing pledges to drink…

And, that he gave Gruver a hard time and wanted to cut him from the pledge class.

The Baton Rouge Medical Examiner’s report shows Gruver’s blood alcohol level was .495 at the time of his death.