× Your guide to the constitutional amendments on Saturday’s ballot

NEW ORLEANS — Voters in Louisiana will decide on three amendments to the Louisiana Constitution when they head to the polls on Saturday (Oct. 14).

This is nothing new. Voters in Louisiana have been asked to decide on constitutional amendments seemingly every year since the Louisiana Constitution was adopted in 1974.

According to the nonpartisan Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, the state Constitution has been amended 186 times.

Here’s a breakdown of the three constitutional amendments on the ballot, courtesy of PAR: