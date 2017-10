HARVEY, La. – A van slammed into an apartment complex in Harvey this morning.

The van rammed the front door of an apartment on the corner of Orange Blossom Lane and Pygmalion Drive around 8 a.m. on October 11.

The driver of the van said that his gas pedal got stuck, causing him to lose control and hit the building.

There was one passenger in the van at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.