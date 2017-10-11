Tracy Porter jailed on drug, battery charges

BATON ROUGE – Former New Orleans Saints star Tracy Porter has been arrested after a fight with his girlfriend.

Porter, a former defensive back who made an historic interception to seal the Saints’ Super Bowl 44 victory, was booked into jail in East Baton Rouge Parish on October 11.

Porter faces marijuana possession and battery of a dating partner charges, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The charges come after a fight between Porter and his girlfriend on October 5, according to WBRZ.

Porter allegedly grabbed the victim’s arm and throat, forcing her against his vehicle in the parking lot of the Coastal Truck Driving School on Flannery Road.

Police found Acetaminophen pills, a firearm, and one ounce of marijuana in Porter’s vehicle when they pulled him over on October 10, according to WBRZ.