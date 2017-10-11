Tractor-trailer takes out tree on Third Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A tractor-trailer slammed into a tree on Third Street this morning, taking out some power lines.

The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. on October 11 on the corner of Laurel and Third Streets, according to the NOPD.

Responding officers called Entergy workers to the site to deal with the downed power lines, but it is unclear how long power was interrupted or how many residents were impacted.

Parks and Parkways crews were also called to the scene to cut down the tree.

No injuries were reported, and the driver was cited, according to the NOPD.