Top 5 picks for this year’s New Orleans Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The 28th annual New Orleans Film Festival kicks off tonight at The Orpheum Theater. The NOFF gives you a chance to get up close and personal with filmmakers, stars, and the very best of Hollywood South.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes a look at what will be the most talked about at this year's fest.

"One of the best things about the NOFF is that you can meet the filmmakers for a lot of these films and ask them questions after the movie ends," Kate Mason, programming and operations coordinator with the New Orleans Film Fest, said.

The Florida Project starring Willem Dafoe kicks off this year's fest. The showing begins at 7:30 p.m. The red carpet premiere begins at 6:30 p.m.

For showtimes, screenings, and more information on the New Orleans Film Festival, click HERE.