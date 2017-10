× Shooting in Gentilly neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Gentilly near Dillard University.

Police say a man was shot in the upper back on the 2100 block of Pleasure St. just after 5 p.m. yesterday.

He was later taken to University Medical Center via EMS. No word on the victim’s condition or the person responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.