× Report: Person of interest held in connection with random rural shootings outside Baton Rouge

CLINTON, La. — Authorities in East Feliciana Parish have detained a person of interest in connection with the apparent random shooting deaths of three people and the injuring of a fourth person in a rural area outside of Baton Rouge, according to WBRZ.

The latest victim, 48-year-old Boy Scout leader Brad DeFranceschi, was shot and killed at the back of his property Oct. 9, according to WBRZ.

DeFranceschi was a scout leader at the popular Avondale Scout Reservation, which is next to his rural home.

Today, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that a person has been taken into custody, and officers have also confiscated a vehicle.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the four shootings — all happening within 25 miles of each other since July — are connected. All of the victims are middle-aged men.