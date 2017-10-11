Police: 3-year-old left at Utah corn maze; mom realized the next day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah - A 3-year-old boy who was left at a Utah corn maze on Monday is now in the care of Child and Family Services, according to KSTU-TV.

West Jordan Police said a Crazy Corn Maze employee found the child at about 8 p.m. Monday night and called authorities, who cared for him overnight.

Sgt. Joe Monson told the New York Daily News that the boy and his mother went to the maze with a big group of people and somehow became separated. When they got home, the mother didn't realize her son was missing and ended up falling asleep while watching a movie, Monson said. She later went to bed, still without realizing that the boy wasn't home, according to police.

The mother called police Tuesday morning after noticing that her son was missing.

Officials said the child and his family live in a home shared with other families.

The boy was placed in the custody of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services, and police continued to investigate Tuesday.

[Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the boy had been reunited with his family.]

40.609670 -111.939103