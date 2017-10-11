× Men wanted for allegedly robbing woman, pushing her out of moving car in Gentilly

New Orleans- Police are searching for two men after they allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in Gentilly.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2017.

Police say Troy Matthews, 24, and Byron Matthews, 25, picked up a woman near Chef Menteur Hwy. and Congress Dr. in a blue 2005 Nissan Maxima with Louisiana license plate # 652AYY.

The suspects ordered the woman to take off her clothes then pulled out a two-toned gun, pointed it at her, and demanded cash.

Once the victim handed over the money, she was pushed out of the car while it was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information is asked to call any Third District detective at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

30.007038 -90.032396