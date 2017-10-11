× LSU fraternity pledge had blood alcohol level of .495 at time of death

BATON ROUGE – Eighteen-year-old LSU student Maxwell Gruver had a blood alcohol level of .495 at the time of his death, according to a new report by East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark.

Gruver died on September 13 after leaving a party at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

Clark’s report lists the cause of Gruver’s death as “acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration,” while the manner of death is listed as accidental.

Ten members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity face charges after LSU police issued arrest warrants this morning.

Nine of those students face hazing charges, while one, Matthew Alexander Naquin, faces charges of hazing and negligent homicide.