× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Stadium Food + Cocktails

If game-day is one of the few times of the year that you have a hot dog or nachos, it’s not the end of the world – go ahead, and enjoy every bit of it. But for those of you who want healthier options, even at Saints games, we’ve got the full Skinny for you in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it.

LOVE IT!

BYO: Protein Bars, nuts, snack-size cheese, jerky – plan ahead and bring your own snacks if possible

Eat Fit NOLA @ Superdome: Ochsner’s Eat Fit team collaborated with Chef Lenny of Centerplate to incorporate Eat Fit items at the Superdome, Smoothie King Center and Shrine Field, including:

BBQ Shrimp & (Cauliflower) Grits

Shredded Chicken Sliders

Asian Tuna Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Cocktail: Vodka Soda + Lime – approximately 100-150 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sodium

LIKE IT!

Jumbo peanuts: 750-plus calories — so best if split between among friends

Cocktail: Bloody Mary – typically under 200 calories but sodium can be 600+ mg per drink

HATE IT!

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

360 calories, 75+ grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 300 mg sodium

The carb equivalent of 5 slices of white bread, with minimal fiber or protein

Foot Long Hot Dog with Chili and Cheese

640 calories, 40+ grams fat, 16 grams sat fat, 40+ grams carbohydrate, 2400+ mg sodium

A day’s worth of sodium and just shy of a day’s worth of saturated fat.

Chili Cheese Nachos [based on 4 ounces chips, with extra side of cheese sauce]

1200+ calories, 80 grams fat, 32 grams saturated fat, 102 grams carbohydrate, 2868 mg sodium

A day and a half’s worth of saturated fat, more than a full day’s worth of sodium, and for some people, a full day’s worth of calories all crammed into the little plastic tray.

Cocktail: Frozen Daiquiri – 1,000+ sugary calories for a “small” 20-ounce frozen daiquiri