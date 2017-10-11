Help the SPCA empty the shelter! Adoption fees waived on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Louisiana SPCA needs help finding good homes for the 325 animals for which they are caring.

That's why the nonprofit is waiving its adoption fees for animals on Sunday (Oct. 15).

Typically, adoption fees can be up to $150. Each adoption will include up-to-date vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, free trail of pet insurance and more.

Here are some things you need to know about adopting an animal Sunday from the SPCA:

What you need to know:

- Arrive early.

- Bring a valid photo ID.

- Adopters must be at least 18-years-old

- Adoptions are first come, first served.

Watch the video above to see a few of the cuties up for grabs. To see all of the animals up for adoption, click here.

The Louisiana SPCA is located at 1700 Mardi Gras Boulevard on the West Bank.