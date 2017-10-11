Help cut short an accused lawnmower thief’s criminal career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- Slidell police are on the hunt for an accused lawnmower thief. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Police announced the case on the Slidell Police Department's FaceBook page on October 10. The post shows surveillance video of a man walking up the driveway of a home in the 2000 block of Sixth Street. Seconds later, he grabs a lawnmower. Police say it was a red Briggs and Stratton mower.

It's the second time in about a one month period when the theft of lawn equipment made our Wheel of Justice report.

If you can help lead Slidell police to this latest suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 388 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.