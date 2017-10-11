Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Where’s Waldo?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - October means Halloween is almost here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

Where's Waldo?! Well, his look is super easy to copy and perfect for a last minute DIY Costume. All you need is a red striped shirt, a red or white beanie, blue jeans, and glasses.

But what happens if you wake up and get ready for work, only to find out that your red striped shirt is nowhere to be found? Just do what I did and use red masking tape on a white t-shirt! You get the same effect and your shirt will be back to normal in no time. No messy painting required!

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!