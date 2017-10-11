× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen: Eat Fit NOLA at the Superdome + Win Drew Brees-signed Saints Guitar!

Ochsner’s Eat Fit NOLA has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s Executive Chef Lenny Martinsen and SWEGS Kitchen to offer Eat Fit-approved menu items at 6 locations throughout the Superdome.

The Superdome is serving up Eat Fit-approved dishes like Southwest Chicken Sliders, BBQ Shrimp & Grits, Seared Tuna Salad, Chicken & Kale Salad, and Buffalo Chicken Wraps.

It’s all delicious – AND Eat Fit-approved:

Chicken sliders | 100% whole grain (and local) Cartozzo sliders with apple cider vinaigrette slaw

| 100% whole grain (and local) Cartozzo sliders with apple cider vinaigrette slaw Shrimp & “Grits” | with Earth Balance vegan butter blend; over pureed cauliflower “grits”

| with Earth Balance vegan butter blend; over pureed cauliflower “grits” Buffalo Chicken Wraps & Chicken Caesar Wraps | 100% whole grain (and local) Hola Nola wraps

Where to find it:

Eat Fit-approved items at sections 147, 217, 261, 523, 551, and Dome Café (Plaza Level)

The Superdome also offers Eat Fit NOLA options in the Suites

Win a Drew Brees-signed Saints Guitar + Support Ochsner Eat Fit NOLA!

Link to buy tickets: ochsner.org/guitar

Raffle Tickets $10

Winner selected December 10th at DTB NOLA.

Designed exclusively for the New Orleans Saints + signed by Drew Brees, Thomas Morstead, Roman Harper, Zach Strief, and more.

100% of proceeds benefit Ochsner’s Eat Fit | Live Fit programs, including Eat Fit restaurant initiative, wellness screenings and education, youth culinary teaching programs, development of Eat Fit opportunities in underserved areas, increased nutrition awareness, and community cooking classes.

